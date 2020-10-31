New Hunter Biden laptop seized by DEA

Another laptop tied to Hunter Biden was reportedly obtained by the Drug Enforcement Agency earlier this year.

Sources told NBC News that the device belonging to the 50-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a presidential candidate, was taken into custody by the DEA in February while executing a search warrant in the Massachusetts office of a psychiatrist who was accused of professional misconduct.

That former celebrity psychiatrist, Keith Ablow, saw his license suspended after he faced allegations of sexually exploiting patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs. Ablow has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.

The report from NBC on Friday said Hunter Biden was not a target of the search or the investigation, and his lawyer got the laptop back. It remains unclear why the device was there in the first place.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not immediately return a request for comment. The Washington Examiner also reached out to the DEA for comment. Hunter Biden has struggled with substance abuse. He was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2013 after testing positive for cocaine.

Another laptop and hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden was given to a computer shop owner in Delaware to repair last year. The hardware was never retrieved, the owner said, and they were obtained by the FBI. A copy was also given to Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has shared the contents, which include emails, photos, and other data, with the media in recent weeks. – READ MORE

