New high-speed Florida train kills 4th person since launching service

A man in Florida was hit and killed by a high-speed train on Sunday — the fourth person to die since the train’s service began earlier this year, investigators said.

“At 12:47 p.m. a northbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Delray Police Department tweeted, adding that they were seeking witnesses.

The private train line “offers express service connecting you to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach,” according to the company’s website.

