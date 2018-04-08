Security Technology
New high-speed Florida train kills 4th person since launching service
A man in Florida was hit and killed by a high-speed train on Sunday — the fourth person to die since the train’s service began earlier this year, investigators said.
“At 12:47 p.m. a northbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Delray Police Department tweeted, adding that they were seeking witnesses.
At 12:47 p.m. a northbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene by DBPD. Any witnesses are urged to call DBPD Det. Joseph Hart 243-7800.
— Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) April 8, 2018
The private train line “offers express service connecting you to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach,” according to the company’s website.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A man in Florida was hit and killed by a high speed train on Sunday — the fourth person to die since the train's service began earlier this year, authorities said.