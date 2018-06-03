New Hampshire man arrested for posting online comments criticizing a police officer

A New Hampshire man was arrested after posting online comments that were critical of a police officer, Seacoast Online reported.

Robert W. Frese, 62, was charged last month with criminal defamation of character, a Class B misdemeanor, that has raised alarm from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Frese believes he was arrested for a post he wrote online on May 3 that read, “Chief Shupe covered up for a dirty cop,” in reference to Exeter police Chief William Shupe, Seacoast Online reported.

Frese told the paper that he’s had issues with one of the department’s officers. Previously, Frese had been charged and convicted by Exeter police of stalking and criminal trespassing.

He said his latest charge for defamation is “bogus,” saying the police only charged him because it would lead to another arrest for his violating good behavior that was ordered by his previous conviction, Seacoast Online reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1