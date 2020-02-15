New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly assaulting pro-Trump teen at polling site

A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site during the state’s first-in-the-nation primary earlier this week.

The teen’s mother said in an exclusive interview with Fox News after the arrest that her son is “traumatized.”

The Windham Police Department said Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Fox News has learned that the suspect got in the face of the teenage boy who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and volunteering at the Trump tent at Windham High School, a polling location for the New Hampshire primary.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday as Bradley exited the voting location inside the high school and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several supporters. As he passed by the tent, police said, Bradley slapped a 15-year old juvenile across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.

Bradley is also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the campaign tent, police said. – READ MORE

