New Hampshire favors Bernie Sanders in Democratic primary: Poll

New Hampshire is still feeling the Bern.

Three years after he handily won the first-in-the-nation primary against Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leads the Democratic primary field in a newly released survey.

Sanders, who announced his second bid for the presidency last week, received 27 percent of the vote in a survey from Emerson College. The self-identified democratic socialist beat out the reigning 2020 polling champion, former Vice President Joe Biden, by 2 percentage points. Biden is still undecided on a run.

The next three candidates weren’t even close: California Sen. Kamala Harris at 12 percent; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 9 percent; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 8 percent.

The polling breakdown from Emerson also shows Sanders is a stronger liberal candidate than Warren in a general election match up against President Trump.

Although both Sanders and Warren beat Trump in a head-to-head contest, throw in former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering an independent campaign, and only Sanders emerged victorious. He beat Trump 48 percent to 42 percent in that scenario, with Schultz taking 10 percent. Warren dropped below Trump — 44 percent to Trump’s 45 percent — but was within the margin of error.

The poll also found Trump would trounce former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld by 66 percentage points in a GOP primary contest, fueled by an 80 percent approval rating among Republican voters in New Hampshire. Weld announced earlier this month that he formed an exploratory committee for the Republican nomination.

