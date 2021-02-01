New Gun Control Bill Would Create Public Registry Of Firearms

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas), is proposing legislation which would create an Orwellian database of gun owners.

Jackson-Lee filed H.R. 127 as a placeholder bill earlier this year, but the text was updated on Jan. 28. Once again restorting to one of the favored tactics of the left — “waving the bloody shirt — “The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act,” is named after an exchange student murdered in a mass shooting in Texas, and would require the registration of all firearms in the United States.

Retroactively.

The bill reads, in part:

The Attorney General, through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, shall establish a system for licensing the possession of firearms or ammunition in the United States, and for the registration with the Bureau of each firearm present in the United States.

“(b) Firearm Registration System.—

“(1) REQUIRED INFORMATION.—Under the firearm registration system, the owner of a firearm shall transmit to the Bureau—

“(A) the make, model, and serial number of the firearm, the identity of the owner of the firearm, the date the firearm was acquired by the owner, and where the firearm is or will be stored; and

“(B) a notice specifying the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to the person.

“(2) DEADLINE FOR SUPPLYING INFORMATION.—The transmission required by paragraph (1) shall be made—

“(A) in the case of a firearm acquired before the effective date of this section, within 3 months after the effective date of this section; or

“(B) in the case of a firearm acquired on or after the effective date, on the date the owner acquires the firearm