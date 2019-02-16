New football league wanted Kaepernick, but his $20M pricetag was too high

Someone wanted Colin Kaepernick to play football again — but his price was too high.

The new Alliance of American Football reached out to the former 49ers quarterback, according to The Athletic.

AAF co-founder Bill Polian told The Athletic that CEO Charlie Ebersol reached out to Kaepernick, but nothing came of it.

“I don’t know what transpired, but he’s obviously not playing,” Polian said.

According to the Associated Press, Kaepernick wanted $20 million or more to consider playing with the league, which opened with its first set of games last weekend with the likes of former Jets Christian Hackenberg and John Wolford, and former Toledo standout Logan Woodside owning starting QB jobs.

Kaepernick does fit the description of an Alliance player — one looking to entice NFL teams — though his contract demands are astronomically higher than the league norm.

Players earn $225,000 over three years in the Alliance. They are free beginning in May to pursue NFL careers, but should they not land a job there, they are obligated to return to the AAF. – READ MORE