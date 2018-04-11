New Florida gun law leads to first seizure: AR-15 from Army vet charged with attempted murder

Florida deputies confiscated an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle from an Army veteran on Thursday, and the seizure was the first of its kind under the state’s new gun control law enacted following the Parkland school shooting.

Jerron Smith, 31, of Deerfield Beach, is the first person to be arrested for running afoul of the new law since it went on the books March 9, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A spokeswoman for the office said a SWAT team went to Smith’s home Thursday and seized the AR-15 when he refused to surrender it voluntarily. The officers also seized a .22 caliber rifle he owned, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a bump stock and numerous other weapon-related items.

The new gun regulations signed into law raise the age in Florida to buy a rifle to 21 and establish a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. They also include language allowing school employees and teachers to be armed. Another provision allows law enforcement to apply for a “risk protection order” from a judge to seize the guns of the mentally ill and anyone deemed a danger to the community. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1