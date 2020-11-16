New federal lawsuit seeks to throw out 1.2 million votes in Michigan, flipping the state for Trump

Another federal lawsuit was filed in Michigan this week that seeks to toss out up to 1.2 million votes, which would flip the Great Lakes State in President Donald Trump’s favor.

Media-declared president-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump in Michigan by approximately 146,000 votes.

The lawsuit, filed by four voters in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, seeks to toss out ballots in three Democratic strongholds — Wayne, Ingham, and Washtenaw counties — over allegations of voter fraud, according to Michigan Live.

Those three counties are responsible for about 1.2 million votes, favoring Biden by more than 2:1. Eliminating ballots from those counties would give Trump a victory in Michigan.

Plaintiffs claim that “sufficient evidence” exists “to place in doubt the November 3 presidential-election results” in the three identified counties, citing “issues with transparency, fraudulent changing of dates, a software glitch, clerical errors, illegal votes, and many other issues and irregularities.” – READ MORE

