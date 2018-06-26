New FBI Agent Implicated: Sent Obscene Trump Message, Filtered Evidence in Hillary Probe

Another FBI agent who was mentioned as having sent obscene text messages in the inspector general’s report has been newly identified as 44-year-old Sally Moyer, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Moyer was originally identified as “Agent 5” in the report. A series of messages between her and “Agent 1” — with whom she was romantically involved and has since married — had her saying “f*** trump” and calling his supporters “retarded.”

What could be most disturbing, however, is what she did. According to the report, Moyer was a member of the filtering team — a group of personnel who determined what information from Clinton’s devices could be used in the investigation of her use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

“Agent 1’s duties included conducting witness interviews and Agent 1 was one of the two agents who interviewed former Secretary Clinton on July 2,” the inspector general’s report read.

“Agent 5 is also an experienced counterintelligence agent and was a member of the Midyear filter team. As a member of the filter team, Agent 5 was responsible for identifying privileged communications among the materials obtained by the FBI to ensure that they were not reviewed by the investigative team. Neither Agent 1 nor Agent 5 was assigned to the FBI’s Russia investigation or the Special Counsel investigation.”

While Moyer’s name was originally withheld, she was identified by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina during a congressional hearing.

According to the Daily Mail, Moyer is a registered Democrat who has been with the bureau since 2006. One conversation with Agent 1 involved the latter complaining about work. – READ MORE

