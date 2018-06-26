True Pundit

Politics

New FBI Agent Implicated: Sent Obscene Trump Message, Filtered Evidence in Hillary Probe

Posted on by
Share:

Another FBI agent who was mentioned as having sent obscene text messages in the inspector general’s report has been newly identified as 44-year-old Sally Moyer, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Moyer was originally identified as “Agent 5” in the report. A series of messages between her and “Agent 1” — with whom she was romantically involved and has since married — had her saying “f*** trump” and calling his supporters “retarded.”

What could be most disturbing, however, is what she did. According to the report, Moyer was a member of the filtering team — a group of personnel who determined what information from Clinton’s devices could be used in the investigation of her use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

“Agent 1’s duties included conducting witness interviews and Agent 1 was one of the two agents who interviewed former Secretary Clinton on July 2,” the inspector general’s report read.

“Agent 5 is also an experienced counterintelligence agent and was a member of the Midyear filter team. As a member of the filter team, Agent 5 was responsible for identifying privileged communications among the materials obtained by the FBI to ensure that they were not reviewed by the investigative team. Neither Agent 1 nor Agent 5 was assigned to the FBI’s Russia investigation or the Special Counsel investigation.”

While Moyer’s name was originally withheld, she was identified by GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina during a congressional hearing.

According to the Daily Mail, Moyer is a registered Democrat who has been with the bureau since 2006. One conversation with Agent 1 involved the latter complaining about work. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

New FBI Agent Implicated: Sent Obscene Trump Message, Filtered Evidence in Hillary Probe
New FBI Agent Implicated: Sent Obscene Trump Message, Filtered Evidence in Hillary Probe

A Hillary supporter, and a key role in the Hillary investigation.

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: