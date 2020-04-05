New evidence suggesting COVID-19 came from a Wuhan virology lab is hard to ignore

Several new pieces of publicly available evidence that have come to light in recent days seem to indicate that a virology lab in Wuhan, China, may have been the location where the novel coronavirus originated.

In a lengthy article published Friday, National Review senior correspondent Jim Geraghty detailed the investigatory work of Matthew Tye, a documentary filmmaker and YouTuber who used to live in China. In his most recent video upload, Tye professes to have identified the source of the virus.

Geraghty is sure to note that it “is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered” by a YouTuber, but contends “a great deal of the information that he presents, obtained from public records posted on the Internet, checks out.”

On Nov. 18, the lab posted a job opening that requested scientists to come “research the relationship between the coronavirus and bats.”

Then, just over a month later on Dec. 24, the lab posted another job opening, this time noting “long-term research on the pathogenic biology of bats carrying important viruses has confirmed the origin of bats of major new human and livestock infectious diseases such as SARS and SADS, and a large number of new bat and rodent new viruses have been discovered and identified.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --