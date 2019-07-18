New evidence sheds light on Ilhan Omar’s alleged immigration, tax fraud

Recently released documents suggest that freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a man who is possibly her own brother, to sidestep immigration laws, according to a Star Tribune report.

The investigative documents, released following a state probe into alleged campaign finance violations, showed that Omar filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, while she was legally married to Elmi, the Star Tribune reported.

The new documents, outline in the Star Tribune report, also detail the following marriage timeline: