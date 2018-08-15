New Evidence Points to Clinton Operatives Colluding with Russians To Frame Trump Campaign

A Judiciary Committee letter to the Justice Department said multiple documents prove “that Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr continued to pass along allegations from Mr. Steele to the FBI after the FBI suspended its formal relationship with Mr. Steele for unauthorized contact with the media, and demonstrating that Mr. Ohr otherwise funneled allegations from Fusion GPS and Mr. Steele to the FBI,” The Washington Times reported.

Amid these revelations, the website Real Clear Investigations sought to connect the dots by suggesting that the evidence indicates a highly controversial meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 between Trump campaign staff and a Russian lawyer “may have been a setup.”

As summarized by the site, the various bits of documentation appear to show that “then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, the fourth-highest-ranking official at DOJ, coordinated before, during and after the election with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, who did work for the Clinton campaign and Russians; and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who was employed by Simpson.”

President Donald Trump has also tweeted his perspective on Ohr’s involvement.

Bruce Ohr of the “Justice” Department (can you believe he is still there) is accused of helping disgraced Christopher Steele “find dirt on Trump.” Ohr’s wife, Nelly, was in on the act big time – worked for Fusion GPS on Fake Dossier. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that Ohr’s testimony can help sort out exactly who was colluding with whom, and the depth of the Clinton campaign’s involvement. – READ MORE

Nunes said, “What’s come out now, Maria, is that he has been the go-between Christopher Steele, so once Christopher Steele was terminated as a source, for doing all things like talking to the media, at the behest of Glenn Simpson, remember he was working for Glenn Simpson Fusion GPS, who are working for the Clinton Campaign. Christopher Steele was fired, a lot of this information wasn’t shared with the FISA court, especially because of the fact that Christopher Steele was desperate that Donald Trump not become president. After that happened, Bruce Ohr, one of the top lawyers in the Department of Justice, kept continually meeting and providing information from Christopher Steele to who? The FBI.”

He continued, “This is just madness. The American people need to know it. I will tell you, like I said in the last segment, the fact that the media is ignoring this is even more of a reason that we’re going to have to have more information than usual declassified. We’re going to have to have, I think, an unprecedented amount of information declassified because the media is just not covering this topic.”

He added, “Don’t forget that Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who also will have to be interviewed soon, she also was working for Fusion GPS, working for the Clinton campaign. So here you have information flowing from the Clinton campaign from the Russians, likely I believe was handed directly from Russian propaganda arms to the Clinton campaign, fed into the top levels of the FBI and Department of Justice to open up a counter intelligence investigation into a political campaign that has now colluded with nearly every top official at the DOJ and FBI over the course of the last couple years.” – READ MORE