New Dem lawmaker slams Gaetz for using the term ‘Sacagawea’ to attack Warren

Freshman Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), who this week became one of the first two Native American women sworn into Congress, said it was “offensive and hurtful” for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to call Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “Sacagawea.”

Haaland slammed Gaetz for making the comparison to Sacagawea, the Lemhi Shoshone woman who helped the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Sacagawea made great sacrifices that changed American history. When anyone speaks her name, it should be with great respect. @RepMattGaetz's comments are offensive & hurtful. I invite him to meet w/ me so I can share how such comments are a continuing assault on indigenous people https://t.co/LsSN54Wj5M — Congresswoman Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 5, 2019

Gaetz made the remark about Warren and her claims of Native American heritage during a Fox News segment Friday.

“I know the president likes to call her ‘Pocahontas,’ but now that she’s making her way from the eastern seaboard into the center of the country, maybe Sacagawea would be more appropriate,” Gaetz said. “Instead of bringing Lewis and Clark, she is bringing the most liberal policies of the Democratic Party.”- READ MORE