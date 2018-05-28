New Cuomo Policy Gives Released Cop Killer the Right To Vote

In a move derided by his opponents as a political ploy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week doled out conditional pardons to more than 24,000 parolees. The executive order allows the released criminals to vote in the election in which Cuomo, mentioned as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will seek his third term as governor.

Among the thousands pardoned is one case that of Herman Bell, 70, who was convicted in the 1971 murders of two New York City police officers, including one who was shot 22 times, Fox News reported.

“How could he do something like that? This is a convicted felon. He killed police officers in New York,” Dianne Piagentini, widow of one of the murdered officers, said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“He’s doing it for votes,” Piagentini said. “He did it right before the Democratic convention.”

Last week, Cuomo was overwhelmingly nominated by Democrats to seek his third term. He is opposed within the Democratic Party by populist and former actress Cynthia Nixon. – READ MORE

