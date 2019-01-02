New Congress to ‘study’ reparations to ‘repair some of the damage’

As Democrats are poised to take over the majority in the House of Representatives, one item on the agenda will be to “study” the need for reparations for descendants of slaves.

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee plans to reintroduce a bill that would create a committee to look at financial compensation for blacks.

“It’s a commission to study the issue of what was the economic impact of the work of slaves and how does it translate in the 21st Century. And what we want to do is to build a narrative, a story of the facts and out of that be able to access how we repair some of the damage,” Jackson Lee recently told Nick Ballasy.

"When you look at urban blight, when you look at schools in inner cities and rural communities that are not at the level of excellence that they should be, when you look at support for [historically black colleges and universities], all of that will be part of understanding that whole journey and that whole economic journey," she added, according to JP Media.