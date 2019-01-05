New Comedy Sketch Show Possibly In The Works, And It Won’t Be ‘Woke’

There might be a new comedy sketch show in the works that won’t hammer viewers with leftist talking points couched in alleged humor as we’re so used to seeing from current late-night comedians.

Actor and former “Saturday Night Live” regular Rob Schneider teased such a show in a now-deleted tweet. “We are going to do a comedy sketch show which will only be about what we think is funny. There will be no liberal OR conservative bias,” said the screenshot posted in the tweet, according to The Daily Caller. “There may be politics if it’s really funny … But unlike what you see now, there will be no political agenda. We will AIM at ALL SIDES Unsparingly.”

In other words, the potential show will not restrain itself to merely regurgitating approved “Woke” humor.

“Are you in for this show? Please let me know!” added the message.

The caption of the tweet noted, "I sincerely believe that each late nite host is really funny. However, ALL of their monologues and jokes are completely interchangeable."