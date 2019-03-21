NEW Classified Emails Show Hillary Colluded, Met With Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch; BUT FBI Covered It Up Then Investigated Gen. Flynn for Similar ‘Offense’

Hillary, again, gets away and off free. While Mike Flynn was investigated for similar matters and ended up pleading out in federal court.

Welcome to The Swamp.

Again.

A newly unearthed batch of heavily redacted, classified emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal email server revealed that the former secretary of state discussed establishing a “private, 100% off-the-record” back channel to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that one of her top aides warned her that she was in “danger” of being “savaged by Jewish organizations, in the Jewish press and among the phalanx of neoconservative media” as a result of political machinations by “Bibi and the Jewish leadership.”

The files came from a trove of 72,000 documents the FBI recovered from Hillary Clinton and turned over to the State Department in 2017. The FBI sat on the emails for over a year and during the time frame Flynn was being investigated, DOJ officials told True Pundit.

Additionally, according to the email dump, Clinton chatted with former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair about foreign policy before she was sworn in, aided the application of at least one State Department applicant who was connected to her daughter, Chelsea, and apparently met with Putin-aligned Georgian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili before he became prime minister on a staunchly pro-Russian platform — and with reported help from a Russian interference operation. Ivanishvili pointedly did not criticize Putin during his campaign, despite Putin’s invasion of Georgia years earlier — and in 2012, Ivanishvili made headlines for refusing to meet with Clinton unless it was a one-on-one sitdown.

Democrats have long criticized former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for speaking with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump had been inaugurated, saying the contacts may have violated an obscure 1799 law called the Logan Act, which ostensibly bars private citizens from negotiating with foreign powers on behalf of the U.S. without authorization. The provision has never been invoked in a prosecution, and historians have suggested the law made more sense in an era without the instant communications technology that would enable a foreign power to recognize whether U.S. representatives are formally affiliated with the U.S. government.

Yet Hillary did the same thing and faced no federal charges.

