New Census Data Suggests Previous Report Wrong, Republican States Gaining Seats In Congress

Newly-released data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday suggested that some Republican states are set to gain seats in the U.S. House of Representatives while some Democrat states are set to lose states, according to a new analysis.

“Based on Monday’s figures, Texas is poised to gain two congressional seats, while Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon are each expected to gain one,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Eight states are likely to lose one seat: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, West Virginia and California. It would be California’s first such loss since it became a state in 1850.”

Based on The Wall Street Journal’s analysis, states that voted for President Donald Trump are set to gain a net total of four congressional seats while states that voted for Hillary Clinton are set to lose a net total of three seats.

Kimball Brace, president of the bipartisan political consulting firm Election Data Services, told The Wall Street Journal that he expects the changes will benefit the Republican Party. – READ MORE