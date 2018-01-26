New California Policy Could Register Massive Number Of Illegals To Vote

A new California policy set to go into effect on April 1 could potentially register a massive number of illegal immigrants to vote.

The policy would automatically register adults who obtain or renew a driver’s license to vote unless drivers who claim to be legal “opt out.” But, since 2015, California has granted illegal immigrants driver’s licenses. Thus far, some 1 million illegals have taken advantage and obtained such a license. According to Fox News, under the new policy, “anyone who already has a valid license and applies for renewal in person or by mail could potentially be added to the voter registration rolls by claiming they are legal.”

“You’re setting the state up for a disaster,” said True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht. “They don’t seem to have a process in place to verify that people are who they say they are. It’s a free-for-all, a process that can be manipulated.”

Engelbrecht’s organization unsuccessfully pressured Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to veto the law.

Linda Paine, who cofounded a nonpartisan organization called Election Integrity Project of California, is also worried about potential fraud.

“There are thousands and thousands of DMV workers across our huge state,” Paine told Fox. “They’re not all trained. There’s no actual protection to prevent noncitizens from being added to voter rolls. It’s not even that people who are ineligible want to be registered. They may not know that they have to select ‘Opt out.'” – READ MORE

Two California lawmakers pushed back against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan, calling it a “middle-class tax increase,” and introduced a new bill that would force large companies to give up half of its savings to the state.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 22, which was introduced by California Assemblyman Kevin McCarty and Phil Ting, calls for a 10% surcharge on companies with a net earning over $1 million.

“New California” founder Paul Preston on Monday said California will go bankrupt if the tax measure is passed.

“Well we basically go bankrupt, continue on the path of financial tyranny, that we’re on right now. We’ll lose millions of jobs, which is apparently what this government in California wants to see happen,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on “After the Bell.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the bill may have difficulty passing because it would require two-thirds of the Legislature to go through. – READ MORE

“California — not Mississippi, New Mexico, or West Virginia — has the highest poverty rate in the United States,” the Los Angeles Times notes in a Jan. 14 piece by Kerry Jackson.

“According to the Census Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure –which accounts for the cost of housing, food, utilities, and clothing, and which includes noncash government assistance as a form of income — nearly one out of four Californians is poor.”

So, why are Californians so poor? After all, job and GDP growth is good, although most of that is based around the tech sector. Part of it, Jackson argues, is that “state and local bureaucracies that implement California’s antipoverty programs … resisted pro-work reforms” that began in the 1990s to get people off of welfare.

“It’s not as if California policymakers have neglected to wage war on poverty, Sacramento and local governments have spent massive amounts in the cause, for decades now. Myriad state and municipal benefit programs overlap with one another; in some cases, individuals with incomes 200 percent above the poverty line receive benefits, according to the California Policy Center,” Jackson writes.

“Unfortunately, California, with 12 percent of the American population, is home today to roughly one in three of the nation’s welfare recipients. The generous spending, then, has not only failed to decrease poverty; it actually seems to have made it worse,” Jackson continued. – READ MORE