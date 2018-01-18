‘New California’ Movement Wants To Create New Territory Independent From ‘Tyrannical’ State Government

A “New California” movement says it wants to split the coastal state in half, letting “right-wingers” create their own economy and governmental structure separate from the leftists who rule in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Robert Paul Preston and Tom Reed say they’re leading a movement to break off rural and southern California territories, occupied mostly by people who aren’t thrilled with the rules and regulations — and especially the taxes — levied by politicians closer to the coasts.

According to Fox News, the movement declares that, “after years of over taxation, regulation, and mono party politics the State of California and many of its 58 Counties have become ungovernable,” and that those same counties are now “under a tyrannical form of government that does not follow” basic “Constitutional requirements.”

“There’s something wrong when you have a rural county such as this one, and you go down to Orange County which is mostly urban, and it has the same set of problems, and it happens because of how the state is being governed and taxed,” the movement’s leaders told CBS News. – READ MORE

California’s Democrat-controlled state government wants to re-classify state taxes as charitable contributions to avoid the new $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions in President Donald Trump’s new tax reform.

For decades, California Democrats have demanded higher and more progressive tax rates as a social justice cure to address income inequality. But they are appalled that President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act progressively hurts the state’s highest income earners by capping SALT deductibility.

Gov. Jerry Brown called limiting SALT deductibility to about an upper middle-class income level as “evil in the extreme,” and hissed at Trump’s Republican allies for “acting like a bunch of Mafia thugs.” California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) snarled, “Republicans in Washington have once again zeroed in on California to punish us and make our state the single biggest loser in their reckless tax scheme.”

California is the most populous state, but only has the fourth-highest percentage of residents that claim SALT deduction, at 34.5 percent. The Golden State’s “per-filer” average SALT deduction is a middle-class $12,682. But due to rich coastal and multi-property owners, California has the highest “per claimant” SALT deduction of any state, at $36,802. For California’s rich, tax reform means an effective increase in state taxes. – READ MORE

Last week, signs cropped up at five California border crossings announcing a new “welcome policy” for illegal immigrants and gang members seeking shelter in the state. Unsurprisingly, the State of California was not amused and now those signs are coming down and officials want to know who exposed their plan for the state to unwitting interstate drivers on their way into California from Las Vegas.

The signs had a number of joke messages on them, from “nannies and gardeners make Malibu great!” to “welcome illegal immigrants and MS-13 gang members.” Several mentioned that “Democrats need the votes,” implying that border-jumpers would prove useful in the upcoming elections.

OMG! Look at this sign someone put up on the 15 Freeway between LA and Las Vegas! It reads :

Welcome to California. Official Sanctuary State.

Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome

Democrats need the Votes! #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/pc5xRnqZIB — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 1, 2018

Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, now says all five of the signs which were scattered along I-15 and I-40, have been taken down. It wasn’t a hard job. The signs were just paper, taped over an existing welcome sign beckoning tourists to a welcome center. – READ MORE\