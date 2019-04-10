New Book Shares Antonin Scalia’s Reflections On Faith

A new book recounts speeches and reflections by late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Scalia speaks about his own personal spiritual journey in the book “On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer” released Tuesday.

It is replete with life advice.

“If you don’t have a weekend to spare once a year to think exclusively about the things that really matter — well, then you haven’t planned your life correctly,” Scalia said, according to National Review.

In a 1998 speech at a Marine Corps air station’s prayer breakfast, Scalia said: “This long American tradition of official encouragement of religion, but strict neutrality among religious sects, was acknowledged by my court as recently as 1952.”

Scalia voiced support for former President George Washington’s understanding “of the relationship between religion and politics.”

“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports,” Washington said in 1796.

The book includes a foreword by Justice Clarence Thomas. Scalia passed away at the age of 79 in February 2016.

