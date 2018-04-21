New Book Reveals That Hillary ‘Cut Off’ Pollsters Because They Kept Telling Her That Nobody Likes Her

A new book reveals that Hillary Clinton “cut off” pollsters who worked on her campaign because they kept reminding her how much people actually disliked her.

The Daily Beast reports that New York Times reporter Amy Chozick, who covered Clinton during the campaign, has a new book about her campaign where she writes that Hillary “cut off Joel and the pollster John Anzalone, as they walked her through the almost daily reminder that half the country disliked her.”

Hillary reportedly told her pollsters, “You know, I am getting pretty tired of hearing about how nobody likes me.” – READ MORE

