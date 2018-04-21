New Book Reveals Joe Biden Wanted to Run for President But Thought the Clintons Would ‘Try to Destroy’ Him

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly did want to run for president in 2016, but worried he would face intense backlash from his party’s would-be nominee.

In her new book “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” New York Times reporter Amy Chozick described how Biden told the White House press corps that he wanted to run but thought that the Clintons would sabotage him.

He said something like “you guys don’t understand these people,” according to an excerpt in the Daily Beast. “The Clintons will try to destroy me.” Some, like Times columnist Maureen Dowd, floated Biden as a possible choice for Democratic contender.

Biden told Oprah Winfrey last year that he thought he was the most qualified to be president in 2016 and that he regretted not being in that position instead of Trump. And in a poll released last year, Biden beat Trump by double digits in a 2020 election match-up.

Read more at ijr.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1