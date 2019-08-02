NEW ALLEGATION: Comey, Like Hillary, Possessed Classified Information In Non-Classified Setting

On Thursday, on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) blasted former FBI Director James Comey after it was alleged that Comey wrote a memo that contained the code names and real names of informants for the FBI and took the memo home with him.

Chaffetz snapped, “Director Comey was so self-righteous in telling the world that he didn’t leak; he didn’t do sneaky things, and that he knew the law better than anybody else, but when the FBI goes to your home and gets memos, that reveal, evidently — we have to see if this is true —confidential and classified information.”

Fox News host Bill Hemmer started the conversation by noting, “New documents revealing the FBI retrieved several memos, including a secret memo that Comey drafted the night before the agents arrived. Now we’re learning the IG’s office is going through them to see if any improperly contained classified information.”

Chaffetz commented regarding Comey, "I had a one-on-one conversation with him; we talked directly about that. He explained to me you cannot summarize classified information, put it in your own handwriting, and then hold onto it personally. That's why he was pursuing Hillary Clinton, but it appears he did the very same thing himself."