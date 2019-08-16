New ad for Dave Chappelle comedy special strikes back at woke culture: ‘If you say anything, you risk everything’

The move toward an increasingly “woke” society has affected the nation’s politics, religion, college campuses, news reporting, and entertainment. And arguably no area in American entertainment has been more negatively impacted than comedy.

Dave Chappelle appears poised to respond to American wokeness with a new Netflix comedy special, “Sticks & Stones.”

In this industry where once no cows were sacred, many masters of the craft are lamenting the so-called “snowflakes” who are making their jobs nigh impossible. – READ MORE