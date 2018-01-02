New Abortion Device Can Murder Your Baby ‘In Just Three Minutes’

Unlike pro-life and religious organizations, the feminist movement has rejected the idea of helping women with unplanned pregnancies to overcome the obstacles in their paths and ensure a healthy life for them and their children. Instead, they’re actively pushing to normalize the murder of unborn babies and promoting the most efficient ways to do it.

A new abortion device called SofTouch, which was featured in feminist magazine Glamour on Sunday, can kill an unborn baby up to 12-weeks gestation “in just three minutes.” Less developed babies can apparently be killed in a mere 60-seconds.

“You’ve probably never heard of it, but recently a device that has the power to transform the abortion process hit the health care scene,” boasts Glamour. “It fits in the palm of a doctor’s hand and doesn’t require an electric suction machine or an operating room or fasting the night before. A patient doesn’t need to be sedated and there are and no limits on her lifestyle either before or after the procedure. In fact, she can get the entire procedure done in her lunch hour and go right back to work. It’s nonsurgical, noninvasive and is nearly 100 percent effective. It can be completed in 60 to 90 seconds if the patient is less than six weeks pregnant and in about two or three minutes if she’s between six and 10 weeks.”

The device was first developed in 2011 by Doctor Joan Fleischman, a Harvard-trained physician, according to earlyabortionoptions.com, and is described as “today’s most natural and least invasive option for early abortion.” – READ MORE

