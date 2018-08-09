NEVER-TRUMPER’S NEW BOOK HAS THREE ERRORS ON ONE PAGE ALONE

GOP operative and Never-Trumper Rick Wilson makes three errors on just one page of his new book, “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

The Heritage Foundation’s Lyndsey Fifield, one of the creators behind the “Hey Girl, It’s Paul Ryan” meme that circulated during Ryan’s bid for vice president in 2012, noted that Wilson incorrectly referred to the memes as “erotic fanfic.”

Uhhh we created #HGIPR well before the 2012 election as a joke—and not a single person on earth actually thought it was “erotic fanfic” — this is an embarrassing reach and is degrading to me, @emzanotti, and all the people who joined in our fun. pic.twitter.com/TqMvE6hrWY — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 7, 2018

In the same paragraph, Wilson claimed that Paul Ryan became speaker of the House before being chosen as Romney’s running mate for the 2012 presidential election. Ryan, however, did not actually become speaker until the fall of 2015 after John Boehner resigned.

Rick also botches a basic fact: Ryan didn't become speaker until 2015 — his vp nom came before that, not after https://t.co/qFxMC7a0lU — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 8, 2018

Finally, Wilson refers to Bob Michel — a former Republican congressman who was the longest serving minority leader ever in the House — as “Bob Michael.”- READ MORE

GOP strategist Rick Wilson was abruptly muted for seven seconds during an appearance on MSNBC after going on an expletive-filled rant about President Trump and his supporters on Monday morning.

When asked by MSNBC co-host John Heilemann during the program how the president can continue to “genuinely boast” about his high approval ratings among his party, Wilson said in response: “Cocaine’s a hell of a drug.”

“They love the fact that Donald Trump finally gives them this sort of id of the Republican Party,” Wilson said. “They’re finally given permission to say the ugly things they kind of wanted in their secret hearts for a long time, and the monster got out of its cage in terms of a lot of the populist messaging that worked to motivate Republican primary voters for a long time.”-READ MORE

