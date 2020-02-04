Never Trump Republican Bill Kristol comes out of the ‘political closet’ and declares he’s a Democrat for now

When Bill Kristol swore he would never vote for President Donald Trump, he meant it. The longtime conservative commentator took to Facebook today to affirm that he is a Democrat—for now.

In a tweet, the former editor-at-large of the now-defunct Weekly Standard, declared: “Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now.”

In his tweet, Kristol appeared to be reacting to the Senate’s 51-49 vote to not call additional witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. As the Daily Caller noted, two Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), crossed party lines and voted with Democrats who were attempting to have former national security advisor John Bolton testify against the president. – READ MORE