Never Trump Leader Bill Kristol Envisions ‘President Pelosi’

Former conservative William Kristol envisions a scenario in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slips into the presidency.

Kristol, the founder and editor-at-large of the now-defunct political magazine The Weekly Standard, thinks the coronavirus will take out President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, opening the door to the next person in the line of succession, the 80-year-old California Democrat.

Straightforward from here:

* President Trump has to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus, can’t fulfill duties of presidency in quarantine, steps down.

* VP Pence has to self-quarantine, can’t fulfill duties of vice presidency, steps down.

* President Pelosi.😉 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 9, 2020

Yes, Kristol is hoping that America’s president and vice president get so sick they have to leave office, and he’s hoping Pelosi gets to take over, so much does he hate Trump. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --