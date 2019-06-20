‘Never Trump’ Jeff Flake Headed to Harvard

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, one of President Trump’s most vocal “Never Trump” critics, is heading to Harvard University.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard’s Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was one of Trump’s most vociferous GOP adversaries in the Senate before leaving office in December after declining to seek reelection in 2018.

Flake has been an outspoken critic of Trump since the 2016 election. He has repeatedly called out Trump, accusing him of “reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior” and saying the president’s use of the terms “fake news” and “enemy of the people” smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s propaganda. – READ MORE