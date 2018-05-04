Never-Trump Editor of Conservative Magazine Just Doxed Trump’s Attorney

We all recall the Never Trump movement that sprang up in opposition to then-candidate Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, a collection of “devout and pure” conservatives who simply couldn’t bring themselves to support or vote for the man who eventually became president.

While the movement should have died the day of the election — as its foundational basis no longer existed since Trump was indeed elected — there has remained a hardcore contingent of NeverTrumpers who refuse to get over his victory or let their absolute hate of all things Trump subside.

Take, for example, one of the movement’s putative leaders — Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard — who just utilized a common tactic favored by the left to attack a new member of Trump’s legal team, attorney Emmet Flood.

Emmet Flood, a serious attorney who presumably cares about his reputation, should be asked–try him at Williams & Connolly, 202-434-5300–whether he agrees the investigation is a witch hunt, and if he thinks it appropriate for the White House to call a DOJ investigation that. https://t.co/ssn0IZKtJR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 2, 2018

“Emmet Flood, a serious attorney who presumably cares about his reputation, should be asked — try him at Williams & Connolly, 202-434-5300 — whether he agrees the investigation is a witch hunt, and if he thinks it appropriate for the White House to call a DOJ investigation that,” Kristol said via Twitter. – READ MORE

