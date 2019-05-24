Nevada Votes to Abandon Electoral College Votes, Will Use National Popular Vote Instead of Voters’ Choice

The Nevada state legislature set the stage for their exit from the electoral college following a recent vote.

On Tuesday, the state legislature voted to tie the state’s six electoral votes to the national popular vote, rather than the popular vote of the state. The Democratically-controlled assembly and Senate voted to send the bill to Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

If Sisolak signs the bill, the people of Nevada could have a diluted say in who becomes president of the United States, as their electoral votes will go to the nationwide popular vote pick. Because Nevada makes up less than 1% of the population of the United States, voters would have little impact on where their votes actually go.

In 2016, that wouldn't have changed where their electoral votes were cast, as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won both the state of Nevada and the nationwide popular vote. But if this law were in effect in 2000, Nevada — whose four electoral votes went to President George W. Bush — would have ignored the will of the people to give their electoral votes to former Vice President Al Gore.


