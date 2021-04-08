Nevada Mayor Leaves Democrat Party: They Have ‘Extremist Agenda’, GOP Is Working Class Party Of Opportunity, Hope, Freedom

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced on Tuesday morning that he has left the Democratic Party after a “socialist” takeover of the party in the state of Nevada and has joined the Republican Party because he believes it is the party of the working class, opportunity, and freedom.

Lee made the announcement on his campaign website and then joined Fox News’s “FOX & Friends” to discuss it, saying that the Democratic Party is run by “card-carrying socialists” in the state.

The Nevada Democratic Party “had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card carrying members of the Socialist Party,” Lee said. “It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment, and it’s not the party I can stand with anymore.”- READ MORE

