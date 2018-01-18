Nevada Democrats Unveil ‘Mitch McTurtle’ as Mascot for 2018 Election Season

Nevada Democrats revealed their 2018 election season mascot Tuesday — a giant green turtle by the name of “Mitch McTurtle.”

State party chairman William McCurdy showcased the turtle costume at a campaign function Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Democratic Party Chmn. William McCurdy introduces the party’s new 2018 mascot, Mitch McTurtle, a stand-in for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/iH0QQh7wOp — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 16, 2018

The mascot, which consists of a turtle holding a money bag, was created to poke fun at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Nevada Democratic Party plans to use “Mitch McTurtle” at campaign functions to link local Republican candidates as being in lock-step with the Senate Republican leader. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has officially ignored national concealed carry reciprocity for 44 consecutive weeks.

It was introduced in the Senate on March 1, 2017. McConnell has yet to say a word in favor of the legislation.

His current silence is simply of continuation of what the common man has come to expect on the issue. After all, on August 13, 2017, Breitbart News reported that national reciprocity was languishing while McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) remained mum on the issue.

National reciprocity was actually introduced in the House more quickly than it was in the Senate, thanks to Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC). He put forward the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act on January 3, 2017, but it was not until December 6, 2017, that enough conservatives banded together to overcome Ryan’s stonewalling of the measure. It appears conservatives in the Senate will be forced to band together in a similar way to overcome McConnell’s seeming indifference to the measure as well. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

RELATED: Ben Rhodes, a former Obama deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, wasn’t too happy with the GOP tax-cut passed by Congress this week.

So, like some liberals, he simply decided to call for the death of his political opponents.

First, Dan Pfieffer, who was Obama’s White House communications director, decided to communicate his own smug little wish.

I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted pic.twitter.com/mifuyBk6YY — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2017

Then Rhodes chimed in.

And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence https://t.co/fOrm1JZwpu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 21, 2017

– READ MORE