Networks Refuse to Cover Senate’s ‘No Russia Collusion’ Report

The Same Networks That Spent 2,202 Minutes Of Collective Airtime To Push The Russia Collusion Media-hoax Are Refusing To Cover The Senate Intelligence Committee Bipartisan Report, Which Found No Collusion Between The Trump Campaign And Russia.

The Media Research Center (MRC) did the research and found that between January 21, 2017, and February 10, 2019, “ABC’s World News Tonight, the CBS Evening News, and the NBC Nightly News 2,202 minutes on the Russia investigation [, which] accounted for nearly 19 percent of all Trump-related reporting [, and now] none of those three shows have even mentioned the investigation since NBC’s report came out on February 12.”

The same is true elsewhere on the left-wing networks.

“Neither CBS This Morning nor NBC’s Today have even acknowledged this new information from Senate investigators since the news broke on February 12,” MRC reports. “ABC’s Good Morning America briefly touched on it in a news brief totaling less than one minute on February 13.”

What’s especially fascinating is that NBC’s Ken Dilanian broke the original news of the Senate report, and NBC is still refusing to cover the story.– READ MORE