Nets Turn a Blind Eye to Alleged Campaign Finance Violations by Ocasio-Cortez

In 24 hours, NONE of the flagship morning and evening news programs for the Big Three broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC), and Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Univision, saw fit to inform viewers that liberal darling, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was facing serious accusations of campaign finance violations. If true, those allegations carried possible jail time.

The formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission by the conservative National Legal and Policy Center was filed on Monday with several news organizations reporting on it. But come Tuesday evening, ABC, CBS, and NBC had yet to allow the developments to be shared on their principal morning and evening news programs (ABC’s Good Morning America, World News Tonight; CBS’s This Morning, Evening News; NBC’s Today, Nightly News).

But unlike those liberal networks, Fox News Channel wasn’t doing the Democrat any favors. On Tuesday, Special Report anchor Bret Baier announced: “Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is also facing severe consequences concerning allegations her chief of staff funneled nearly $1 million in donations into private companies he controlled.”

The report, delivered by Fox News correspondent Doug McKelway, laid out the alleged plot to circumvent limits on campaign contributions:

The alleged violation is laid out in a complaint to the FEC by the conservative nonprofit National Legal and Policy Center. It states the Congresswoman, her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and others, quote, “orchestrated an extensive off-the-books operation” through two political action committees Brand New Congress LLC and Justice Democrats PAC. Three years ago, Chakrabarti, then a staffer for Bernie Sanders, explained his hopes for this new PAC model to bundle small contributions into a kind of one-stop shopping for more than ten progressive candidates inexperienced in fund-raising.- READ MORE