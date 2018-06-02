Netherlands: ‘Allahu Akbar’ Axeman Shot After Killing Police Dog

A Syrian man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ has been shot after fatally stabbing a police dog and attacking police officers with an axe in the Dutch city of Schiedam.

The attack took place after police attended the 26-year-old’s apartment in response to reports he was waving the axe while yelling the Arabic phrase from his balcony, Dutch outlet NOS reports.

An arrest team entered the apartment after negotiators found they were unable to bring the situation under control, with officers attempting to subdue the migrant with a taser before being forced to deploy their firearms.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the incident but is now reported to be stable.

Photographers on the scene captured a picture of the wounded dog patched up with bandages following the struggle, and police initially tweeted that he was going to be OK — before updating followers with the sad news that he had succumbed to his injuries.– READ MORE

