Netflix Releases ‘Gay Jesus’ Christmas Special

Netflix has just released a “gay Jesus” Christmas special called The First Temptation of Christ.

The Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos (which literally translates to “back door”) appears to have a real hang-up about our Lord and Christianity in general. Last December the group released The Last Hangover on Netflix, a movie that blends Christ’s Last Supper with his disciples and The Hangover into a night of drunken debauchery where Jesus disappears.

This year, in this new Christmas special, Jesus turns 30 and brings his gay boyfriend home to meet Mary and Joseph.

Already, 1.14 million Brazilians have signed a Change.org petition asking Netflix to remove the movie. – READ MORE