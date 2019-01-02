Netflix pulls episode of comedy show in Saudi Arabia after kingdom’s complaint: report

Netflix removed an episode of comedian Hasan Minhaj’s show “Patriot Act” in Saudi Arabia after the kingdom complained it violated an anti-cybercrime law, The Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The news outlet reported that Netflix took down an episode of the streaming series that contained criticisms of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after it received a complaint from the kingdom.

“We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and removed this episode only in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported that Netflix removed the episode from its platform in Saudi Arabia last week after the kingdom’s Communications and Information Technology Commission requested that it be taken down because they said it violated an anti-cybercrime law.

The Financial Times reported that human rights advocates have criticized the law as a tool to suppress free speech and government opposition.- READ MORE