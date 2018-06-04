Netflix Plummets Among Republicans Amid Obama’s Production Deal, Susan Rice Board Appointment

A survey by the research firm YouGov found that Netflix’s positive impression rating with Republicans fell by 16 percent since the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, the company’s positive impression rating with Democrats has risen by 15 percent in the same period.

While Netflix maintains strong overall approval ratings from the American public, data shows that on a general perception scale of -100 to 100 the company scores 62.8 among Democrats and 41.8 percent among Republicans as of May 31.

The fall in approval comes amid the company’s announcing a “multi-year agreement” with Barack and Michelle Obama to help produce films and series for the platform — a mega-deal that was reportedly brokered by former Obama official and campaign fundraiser Ted Sarandos, who’s now Netflix’s chief content officer.

Sarandos recently downplayed claims of political bias, stating that it is “not The Obama Network” and there is “no political slant” to programming.

