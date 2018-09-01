Netflix Mocks Christianity With Girls Singing Sexual Hymn ‘Sweet Jesus Inside Me’

The show “Insatiable” on Netflix has taken a lot of heat from leftists for its supposed fat-shaming, but the critics seem to have overlooked the show’s near-diabolical attack on Christians, with one episode stooping to nearly unprecedented lows by having a choir of girls sing a sexually-charged song about Jesus.

The episode focused on an event called the “Miss Magic Jesus Pageant” that showed teen girls singing a “worship” song with disgusting lyrics that ask the Holy Spirit to “please ride me…deep, deep, deep in my Hoooo…ly Father.”

Wearing white choir robes, the girls dance in gyrations meant to elicit sexual innuendo as they sing about Jesus and the Holy Spirit having sexual intercourse with them.

On top of that grotesque mockery of Christianity, the show also features a scene in which the main character receives oral sex from her boyfriend on top of a Noah’s Ark playground structure in the parking lot of a church, but only after getting baptized into the light of Christ- READ MORE

Netflix is hoping to bring faith and family-based shows to its subscribers.

“It’s a very important audience to us,” Vice President of Original Series, Cindy Holland, told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

“It represents a significant percentage of the population not only here in the U.S., but around the world,” Holland continued, adding that she “grew up in a place that was very much steeped in those traditions.”

“I want to make some great programming for my cousins and their families too,” she said. “So it is something that we are focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming.” – READ MORE