Netflix fires chief communications officer for using n-word

Netflix has fired its chief communications officer Jonathan Friedland after learning that he used a racial slur at least twice in the workplace, the company said Friday.

CEO Reed Hastings said in a memo obtained by The Los Angeles Times that Friedland had used the n-word during a public relations meeting about offensive language, described by Hastings in a way that was “inappropriate and insensitive.”

A second incident occurring days later – with two black employees who were helping Friedland deal with the original offense – led to his firing, according to the Times.

“Several people afterwards told how inappropriate and hurtful his use of the N-word was, and Jonathan apologized to those that had been in the meeting,” Hastings said in the memo obtained by the Times. “We hoped this was an awful anomaly never to be repeated.”

“[The next] time Jonathan said the N-word again to two of our Black employees in HR who were trying to help him deal with the original offense,” he continued. “The second incident confirmed a deep lack of understanding and convinced me to let Jonathan go.” – READ MORE

