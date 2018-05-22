Netflix Film Features Jennifer Aniston as Lesbian President Of U.S.A

Entertainment media’s obsession with first female presidents continues to spiral out of control.

Netflix’s new film, First Ladies, starring Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro, focuses on the rise of the “first female president” who also happens to be lesbian. With the motto, “Behind every great woman … is another great woman,” the show follows Aniston and Notaro as the President of the United States and her … wife.

This is yet another example of the dose of #resistance that has been generously added to modern entertainment. Notaro’s previous work, including the Amazon series One Mississippi, focuses on anti-Christian material, racism, tearing down Trump supporters, and calling conservatives extremist. First Ladieswill most likely go down the same path. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1