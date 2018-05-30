True Pundit

Netflix Content Chief Claims Obama Won’t Add ‘Political Slant’ To Service (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Netflix’s content chief assured users on Tuesday that former president Barack Obama will not add a “political slant” to the streaming service.

Netflix announced last week that they were signing a contract with Barack and Michelle Obama for content creation. Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos tried to assuage fears that the service is becoming too left-leaning during an event on Tuesday.

“You’re a Democrat, your wife is a Democrat, Susan Rice just joined your board — Obama’s national security adviser,” the moderator of the event noted. “You just signed a contract with the Obamas.” – READ MORE

