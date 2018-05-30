Netflix Content Chief Claims Obama Won’t Add ‘Political Slant’ To Service (VIDEO)

Netflix’s content chief assured users on Tuesday that former president Barack Obama will not add a “political slant” to the streaming service.

Video of @netflix content chief talking about Obama deal, says there will be no "political slant," and does a Freudian slip about ESPN. "This is not the Obama Network. This not the ESPN—the, er, MSNBC shift." pic.twitter.com/vRSTagqjLB — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 29, 2018

Netflix announced last week that they were signing a contract with Barack and Michelle Obama for content creation. Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos tried to assuage fears that the service is becoming too left-leaning during an event on Tuesday.

“You’re a Democrat, your wife is a Democrat, Susan Rice just joined your board — Obama’s national security adviser,” the moderator of the event noted. “You just signed a contract with the Obamas.” – READ MORE

