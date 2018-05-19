True Pundit

Netflix Cancels Premiere Of Popular Show Due To Houston Shooting

Netflix has decided to cancel the second season premiere of its popular series “13 Reasons Why” in light of the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting on Friday.

Without revealing too many spoilers, the creators of “13 Reasons Why” claim the second season’s plot starts off with a thwarted school shooting, and releasing the premiere Friday night would be insensitive to the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight,” Netflix said in a statement. – READ MORE

