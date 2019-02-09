Netflix Buys Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doc ‘Knock Down the House’ for $10 Million

Streaming Giant Netflix Has Shelled Out A Whopping $10 Million For The Rights To Broadcast A Documentary That Follows The Primary Campaign Of Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) And Three Other Candidates.

The film, entitled Knock Down the House, produced and directed by Rachel Lears, was a huge hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival winning the coveted audience favorite award. The film was a hot ticket for the festival and featured a Skyped address to the crowd made by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez herself at the film’s conclusion.

Netflix pounced quickly to pick up the film rights initially offering $6 million but upping the ante when others began taking notice of the film.

The film follows the 2018 primary challenges mounted by Amy Vilela (NV), Cori Bush (MO), and Paula Jean Swearengin (WV), as well as Ocasio-Cortez. The New Yorker was the only one of the four candidates that went on to win the primary and, hence, a seat in Congress.- READ MORE