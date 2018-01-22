Netanyahu Welcomes ‘Great Friend of Israel’ Mike Pence for Two-Day Holy Land Visit (VIDEO)

The Algemeiner reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly welcomed the arrival in Israel on Sunday of US Vice President Mike Pence.

“This evening a great friend of the State of Israel will arrive in Israel, a true friend, US Vice President Mike Pence,” Netanyahu told the weekly meeting of the Israeli cabinet. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Vice President Mike Pence is set to lead the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Pence is expected to be joined by first daughter Ivanka Trump, but her attendance isn’t confirmed, officials told the Wall Street Journal. Second lady Karen Pence also is expected to be part of the delegation.

President Donald Trump plans to name other members of the U.S. delegation for the Games in Pyeongchang, which run from Feb. 9-25, the report said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said a number of senior members of the Cabinet and administration would attend, the newspaper reported. – READ MORE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the “bomb cyclone” hurled toward the East Coast and temperatures all across the U.S. dropped to extremely low, some negative, temperatures, Vice President Mike Pence was outside honoring a fallen soldier named Mihail Golin.

Sgt. 1st Class Golin’s casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday.

Golin died on January 1, 2018, in eastern Afghanistan during a battle in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province. Four other soldiers were injured, two in stable condition and two recovering quickly and returning to duty. – READ MORE