Netanyahu Silences Gun Grabbers with Perfect Definition of ‘Independence’

At an Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem Wednesday celebrating Israel’s 70th year of existence, the Israeli prime minister devoted a portion of his speech to saluting his country’s armed forces.

“Independence is being able to defend ourselves,” Netanyahu, a former Israeli commando, told his country’s soldiers, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “I salute you.”

No one who has paid attention to the past seven decades of history would doubt for a second that Israel has been able to handle itself while being surrounded by neighbors that want to drive it into the sea.

Since literally its first day of existence, when the armies of five Arab countries tried to destroy it, Israel has depended on its own armed forces to keep its people safe.

It took a politician who became Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, to declare the country’s independence on May 14, 1948, by the Western calendar. But it has required the force of arms to maintain that independence ever since.

And that’s the kind of argument gun-rights supporters have been making in the United States, where the Declaration of Independence of 1776 eventually led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, including the right to bear arms. – READ MORE

