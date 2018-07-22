‘Net Neutrality’ Has Been In Effect For One Month. Are You Dead Yet?

Or did the tax cuts already kill you?

It’s been just over one month since “net neutrality” regulations officially ended, flinging civilization back into the Paleolithic hellscape of 2015. In those waning days of the Obama administration, government bureaucrats took control over the Internet by classifying it as a utility under Title II of the Communications Act, giving the Federal Communications Commission sweeping power to regulate Internet service providers as if the three dozen some-odd ISPs in the United States were the second coming of the Ma Bell telephone monopoly.

After just three short, halcyon years, President Trump’s FCC chairman Ajit Pai repealed the burdensome regulations on December 14, 2017. Hollywood celebrities leapt to the defense of their countrymen not already dead from tax cutsand declared the Internet over. Some insisted the rule change would lead Twitter to charge users per tweet. The ACLU warned the repeal could lead to “erosion of the biggest free speech platform the world has ever known.”

Bye, Internet! You had your moments. #NetNeutrality — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) December 14, 2017

On July 19, Democrat politicians across the country made one final push to stop the “net neutrality” repeal before it was too late. Congressman Adam Smith tweeted, “The Trump FCC’s repeal of #NetNeutrality starts today. I’m calling for a vote in the People’s House to #SaveTheInternet.” Democrat House colleagues Barbara Lee and Nita Lowey, among others, posted similar warnings and calls-to-action. Unfortunately for the digital doomsday prophets, the new policy had already gone into effect more than a month earlier on June 11. The skies did not darken; the earth did not quake. The repeal date came and went last month with little fanfare. The Internet survived. Twitter didn’t start charging per tweet. The World Wide Web persists un-eroded.- READ MORE

Evan Greer, a prominent activist who has fought to keep internet regulations under the principles known as net neutrality, directed highly vulgar language at Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday.

Greer’s deep-seated ire is due to the fact that June 11 is the day those rules imposed in 2015 officially end, leading to Greer’s belief that cable companies now get “even more power to screw you over.”

The use of “fuck” is unseemly; however, its use in a lot of cases shouldn’t ruffle feathers too much. In this specific instance, such language isn’t inherently innocuous.

Fuck Ajit Pai — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) June 11, 2018

As a leader of the movement to maintain the regulations, Greer presumably influences a large faction of followers, which have unleashed extremely vile, racist attacks against Pai. Such Twitter vitriol will likely inflame the already-hysterical passions of the loosely affiliated, yet loud group.

“I tweeted something that is the top comment on every reddit thread about net neutrality,” Greer told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is how people from across the political spectrum on the Internet are feeling today. As an outlet that claims to support free speech, I would think you’d appreciate someone telling it like it is.” – READ MORE

